Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,344 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,985,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 186,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

