Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 17,970,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,240,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

