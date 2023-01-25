Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 980,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,352. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.21.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.