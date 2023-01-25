Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 231,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

