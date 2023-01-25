Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,590. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

