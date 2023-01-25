Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 254 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.44. 161,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

