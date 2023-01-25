Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,630. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

