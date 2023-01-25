CM Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $3,712,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,351,324 shares of company stock worth $69,015,799. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

