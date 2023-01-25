CM Management LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

