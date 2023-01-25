CM Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

CM Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 55.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

