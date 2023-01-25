CM Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Management LLC lowered its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arko comprises approximately 2.0% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arko worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Arko by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arko by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $998.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Arko Increases Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

