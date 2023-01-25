CM Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

CM Management LLC lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,569 shares of company stock worth $223,371. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.