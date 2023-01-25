CNX Resources (CNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 3,183,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

