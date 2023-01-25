Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 14,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,739. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

