Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $229,283.88 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Codexis Price Performance
Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 592,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.