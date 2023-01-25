Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $229,283.88 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 592,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Codexis by 151.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 897,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Codexis by 732.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 532,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 468,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

