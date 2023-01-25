Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. 143,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
