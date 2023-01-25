Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. 143,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

