CoinEx Token Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $171.86 million and approximately $378,067.39 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

