Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$137.89 and last traded at C$138.14. 55,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 45,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.