Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 17,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,996. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at $270,452.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.