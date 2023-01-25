Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of CBAN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 17,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,996. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Read More
