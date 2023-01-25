Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 42,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.