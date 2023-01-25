Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

