Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,232,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,793. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

