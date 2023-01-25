Commerce Bank Has $102.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $102,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.48 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

