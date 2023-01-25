Commerce Bank Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $89,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

