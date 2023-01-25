Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETN opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.