Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.
Community Bank System Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE CBU traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. 16,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,167. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.50%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
