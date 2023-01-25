Comparing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ONE Bio and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 6 5 2 0 1.69

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ONE Bio has a beta of -5.56, indicating that its stock price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 3.29 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.47

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

One Bio Corp. engages in the utilization of green processes to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

