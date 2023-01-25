Compound Dai (CDAI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $557.98 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $557.98 million and $4.63 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00399240 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,341.57 or 0.28023721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.