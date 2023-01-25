Concordium 24 Hour Volume Hits $721,643.24 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $721,643.24 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00399645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.45 or 0.28052108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00600090 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

