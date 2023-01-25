Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $345.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

