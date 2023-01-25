Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $124.44.

