Consolidated Planning Corp Has $205,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 253.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

