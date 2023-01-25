Consolidated Planning Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

