Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,535,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 141,994 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 115,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.