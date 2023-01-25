Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

