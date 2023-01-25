Consolidated Planning Corp Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

