Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 797,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

