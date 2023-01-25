Constellation Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $142.25 million and approximately $774,627.05 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 15% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00405857 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.51 or 0.28488170 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00587699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
