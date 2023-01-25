Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Down 0.2%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 1,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

