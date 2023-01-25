ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.11). Approximately 2,026,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.10).

ContourGlobal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,091.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ContourGlobal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 4.22 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $4.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

