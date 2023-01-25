Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Concentrix Price Performance

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

