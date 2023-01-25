Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $38,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,954,000 after purchasing an additional 335,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

