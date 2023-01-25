Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $44.34 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.