Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 198,146 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 198,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,927,000. CDW makes up 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.