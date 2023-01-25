Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Camping World worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.56. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

