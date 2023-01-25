Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

