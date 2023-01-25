Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 176,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,271. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

