Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

