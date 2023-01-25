Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

