Cowa LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

